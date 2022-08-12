The region's family violence support has been bolstered by a new partnership between a community help centre and state legal services.
Victoria Legal Aid has partnered with Warrnambool's Bethany Community Support as part of a national Family Advocacy and Support Services (FASS) program expansion.
Advertisement
The FASS program, funded $85 million across three years by the federal government, will provide lawyers and social support for people affected by family violence through the family law courts. It will also assist clients with accommodation, financial counselling and drug and alcohol support services.
Bethany Community Support deputy chief executive officer Bernadette McCartney said it was "really important" for the Warrnambool branch to receive funding for a family violence specialist response program.
"It's a great piece of funding because we know that family violence is often perpetrated in the context of particularly family law court proceedings," she said.
"There's a high prevalence of family violence that occurs in that space.
"Tactics of coercive control, perpetrators utilising family law court systems to maintain their control of ex-partners and their children."
Ms McCartney said FASS would offer vital mediatory services in family violence court cases, particularly those that may be difficult to settle.
"There are a percentage that need to use that facility because they can't agree on settlement on property, or whether it's around access to children or contact with children," she said.
"The family law court system is really complex. It's full of a lot of emotion... and it can be a really torturous time.
"The workers will be trained in a very specific model which makes it unique [to family violence cases] and cognisant of the processes of the family law courts."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Victoria Legal Aid family law projects manager Sophie Meehan said there was a greater need for holistic services in the family court system.
"When people reach out for legal support, they are often experiencing a range of other issues, like housing, financial or mental health issues," she said.
"That is a vital window for us to provide help."
Ms Meehan said FASS' expansion from Melbourne to regional Victoria was a sign that the model was working.
"[It] means we can support more families dealing with separation, including families in Warrnambool," she said.
"Service providers like Bethany... bring expertise, experience and a strong understanding of their local areas."
Advertisement
FASS will start its services in Warrnambool in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.