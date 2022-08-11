A WOMAN was transported to hospital with hand injuries after her vehicle veered off Wangoom Road in Warrnambool and rolled onto its roof about midday.
Police are detouring traffic in the area.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Paul McGovern said the female driver was the only person in the vehicle.
"It appears the vehicle was driving north-west and the driver was distracted and veered off to the right oncoming lane, over-corrected at the shoulder then (the vehicle) rolled," Sergeant McGovern said.
"It came to rest on the roof."
Police continue to investigate the cause.
He said the driver was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital's emergency department with injuries to her hand as a result of the crash.
Sergeant McGovern said members of the public must drive to the conditions.
"One person is being taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital and is believed to be in a stable condition," the spokeswoman said.
A State Emergency Service spokeswoman said it assisted with extricating a person from the vehicle.
Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority worked alongside the SES and Victoria police to remove the person from the vehicle.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
