Car rolls over at Wangoom Road in Warrnambool on August 11

By Lillian Altman
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:53am, first published 3:45am
CRASH: A woman was transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital after a single vehicle collision on Wangoom Road at noon.

A WOMAN was transported to hospital with hand injuries after her vehicle veered off Wangoom Road in Warrnambool and rolled onto its roof about midday.

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

