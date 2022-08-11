The Standard

Southern Grampians man pleads guilty to sexual assault in Warrnambool court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 11 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool law courts.

A former Southern Grampians man sexually assaulted his former partner and threw a large knife at her in a drug-induced attack two years ago, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.