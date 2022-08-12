Roaming wildlife and traffic are proving a dangerous combination around the rim of Tower Hill.
Koroit police are reporting a surge in accidents caused by kangaroos and emus being hit by vehicles.
The kangaroos are being hit on the road from the Koroit turn off at the highway to Lakeview Road in the town.
Emus have been straying onto the road from Lakeview Road through to the entrance to Crossley.
Sergeant Pat Day from Koroit police said motorists needed to be aware of the risks posed by the wandering wildlife.
"The speed limit around the Koroit side of the lake is 80km but maybe it is worthwhile to err on the side of caution and drop back to 60kms," Sergeant Day said.
"Dawn and dusk are the main times the kangaroos and emus seem to be on the move."
Sergeant Day said a number of accidents had occurred recently.
He said while there had been no serious injuries to motorists, some wildlife had been injured or killed and vehicles had suffered extensive damage.
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas has also expressed his concerns about the safety issues facing motorists in the Tower Hill area.
Cr Doukas called for a cull of kangaroos in Tower Hill, to make their numbers more manageable.
Cr Doukas has reiterated those calls, believing a cull would be the best move for both kangaroos and motorists.
"I think it would be the most humane thing to do," Cr Doukas said.
"Kangaroos out on the road have been a problem for a long time and it hasn't got any better, it's a major accident waiting to happen."
Along with the kangaroo cull, Cr Doukas said Parks Victoria needed to fix the fencing surrounding Tower Hill.
He said part of the $11.3 million government funding on the table for use at Tower Hill should be used to upgrade fencing.
"What price do you put on human life?" he said.
"Surely fencing the place would be high on the list of what needs to happen at Tower Hill."
The state government funding of $11.3 million for Tower Hill was announced in 2020. Fencing has been listed as a possible area to be funded.
