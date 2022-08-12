The Standard

Improved sexual and reproductive services in Warrnambool with new hub announced

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:05am, first published 2:00am
Vital: Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West chief Emma Mahony has welcomed the announcement of a new sexual and reproductive clinic for Warrnambool.

South-west women will have greater access to sexual and reproductive services, including abortions, with a new health clinic announced for Warrnambool.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

