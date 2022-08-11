A long-time tenpin bowler says his first perfect game was "a bit of a shock".
Warrnambool-based competitor Michael 'Micky' Sheen recorded 12 strikes in a row on his way to a 300-game on Tuesday night.
Sheen, 36, overcame nerves to record the rare feat.
The tyre fitter was playing in the AFL League series at Great Ocean Road Tenpin Bowl as a fill-in player.
"I been suffering from pneumonia and I am just getting over that and I could not be bothered after work but I am too nice to say no," he said.
"I ended up doing it and it was pot-luck everything fell into place for me."
The 300-game - a feat on every bowler's bucket list - came some six years after Sheen got agonisingly close with a then-personal best 298.
Sheen lamented "making a mess" of that attempt and said he was just as nervous the second time around.
"I am a self-doubter and I was looking at it going 'it's only nine (strikes) in a row, I'll mess it up on the 10th'," he said.
"I started getting the shakes, the nerves started kicking in.
"I let go of the bowl (for the 12th strike) and it felt wrong so I turned and walked away.
"Everyone started screaming and congratulating me and I was like 'oh yeah, funny guys'.
"It wasn't until I turned around and saw it up on the screen it became a reality."
Sheen, whose parents Steven and Sherene have been involved in the tenpin bowling scene for three decades, said it was humbling to know his name would adorn an honour-board above the lane where he recorded his first 300-game.
He also received a plaque to remember the achievement.
"It was very strange, I still couldn't believe it after I got home," he said of the feat.
As for aiming for a second perfect game?
"I'd be happy if I got another one," Sheen said.
"It's definitely a good achievement.
"If it's meant to be it will happen again."
