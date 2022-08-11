Already a senior premiership player with Nirranda, veteran forward Aaron Searle is leading the way for the Blues' reserves as they chase their first flag in the Warrnambool and District league.
The 37-year-old, who featured in the Blues' 2018 senior grand final win, has dominated the second-tier competition in 2022, kicking a competition-high 66 goals from 14 games.
He could slot seamlessly into most senior sides in the competition but the humble Blue says he is having "an absolute ball" playing in the seconds at the back-end of his career.
"The boys out there are legends," he said. "It works well. I get to bring my little fella out and have fun with the boys while we have a couple of wins and a couple of beers afterwards."
Searle said he made the "hard call" to step down from the seniors at the beginning of the season because there were players more deserving of a spot.
He did however make an appearance for the firsts in round six and walked away with a handful of goals.
"I think the ball just fell into my lap a couple of times," he said with a laugh.
Nirranda's reserves are third ahead of the final round of the regular season. They face second-placed Panmure on Saturday and if they win will finish second, behind Merrivale.
Searle believes his side is a "big chance" of going all the way and "anything can happen in finals".
Meanwhile, Nirranda's senior side will almost certainly finish minor premiers after 18 rounds.
The Blues aren't short on goal-kicking options but should the chance arise Searle said he wouldn't be forcing his way into the side for finals.
"I'm not going into take anyone's spot, no way. I'm not that sort of person," he said.
Searle said he'd be happy to play again 2023.
He admitted his body wasn't what it used to be but it was not all doom and gloom.
"When you stop trying to really push yourself and have a bit of fun, a lot of people don't realise that's when your best footy comes out," he said.
"It's good that it's actually worked out for me and I haven't fallen off a cliff."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
