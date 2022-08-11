The Standard

Nirranda footballer Aaron Serle at ease in the Warrnambool and District league reserves

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 11 2022 - 3:30am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROLIFIC: Aaron Searle during his five-goal appearance for Nirranda's seniors this year. Picture: Anthony Brady

Already a senior premiership player with Nirranda, veteran forward Aaron Searle is leading the way for the Blues' reserves as they chase their first flag in the Warrnambool and District league.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.