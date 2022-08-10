NORTH Melbourne footballers says they'll "stand taller" when inspirational teammate Ben Cunnington makes his comeback.
The Cobden export, who has battled testicular cancer and underwent nine weeks' chemotherapy, will play his first AFL game in 12 months when he runs out against Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, August 13.
Cunnington, 31, will slot into the beleaguered Kangaroos' midfield.
"You know he's got your back no matter what; he's the heart-and-soul of this club," Kangaroos captain Jack Ziebell said during the announcement on Wednesday.
Fellow midfielder Jy Simpkin said Cunnington's return would give the bottom-placed team a confidence boost.
"You definitely stand taller when you see him standing across from you. I love playing with him and look up to him," he said.
Cunnington, speaking to his teammates following interim coach Leigh Adams' announcement, said he was grateful to be playing again.
"You think you can sort of finish up and be happy but until it gets taken away from you and you have no control over it, you soon realise you still love it," he said.
"I went through what I've had to go through and without the support I couldn't have got through. But I'm here now, hungry.
"I feel I've worked hard to be in a position to hopefully help you boys out again. I'm as keen as ever."
Cunnington, who hails from Princetown, collected 18 disposals in his VFL return.
The performance piqued coaches' interest with the two-time Syd Barker Medallist now a chance to play the Roos' final two AFL games of the season.
