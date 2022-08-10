The Standard

Cobden export Ben Cunnington returns to North Melbourne's AFL team after cancer fight

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 10 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:28am
ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington is rapt to be playing football following a cancer battle. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne footballers says they'll "stand taller" when inspirational teammate Ben Cunnington makes his comeback.

