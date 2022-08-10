Roadworks between Allansford and Panmure nearing completion

Work on the stretch of road between Allansford and Panmure is nearing completion.
However, further work will be completed in November.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was concerned the works began two years ago.
Ms Britnell said the condition of the road remained very poor in some stretches.
Minister for Roads and Safety Ben Carroll said the state government was delivering important road safety infrastructure to reduce trauma and save lives on the Princes Highway between Panmure and Allansford.
"The upgrade works are nearing completion and include a new overtaking lane, upgrading an existing overtaking lane, intersection improvements, road widening, flexible safety barriers, pull over bays and other safety and delineation improvements," Mr Carroll said.
"The Department of Transport (DOT) advises that there is a 2.3km section where the existing pavement was in particularly poor condition before the project commenced, between Dwarroon Road and Swans Lane.
"This section of road will be subject to further pavement works after winter to ensure the pavement is in good condition. Other minor pavement works and a final re-surfacing of the road will also be completed after winter."
Mr Carroll said the final seals were expected to be completed in November to ensure the works are completed before the busy summer holiday period.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
