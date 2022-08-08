A Ballarat man has fronted court charged over an alleged armed robbery in a Camperdown car park.
David Boyd, 31, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with carjacking, robbery, evade police, unlicensed driving, trafficking heroin and two counts of theft of motor vehicle.
The charges relate to a series of alleged offending in Camperdown and Ballarat.
Police allege the man attended the Camperdown Woolworths supermarket car park on July 27 at 5pm.
He and a woman became involved in a dispute over money and the man allegedly threatened her with a knife.
She allegedly handed over a small quantity of cash.
A police prosecutor said Mr Boyd later evaded police, travelling on the side of the road and taking "extreme lengths to avoid being captured".
Mr Boyd told the court he was "very remorseful" for his offending.
He said there were no knives or weapons used in the alleged offending but conceded he verbally abused the victim.
Mr Boyd has 30 pages of criminal history, which he told the court was "pretty disgusting".
But he urged the magistrate to grant him bail, stating he was now in a relationship with a woman who had helped him get off drugs.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said he appreciated the accused man's candour but he was an unacceptable risk of re-offending on bail.
Mr Boyd was refused bail and remanded in custody until August 29.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
