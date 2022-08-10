The Standard

Council calls on public to fill out survey over future of Warrnambool saleyards

Should saleyards be saved? Council seeks feedback

The "significantly long" amount of time it would take to pay back the $6 million saleyards investment is a concern for most Warrnambool councillors who are now seeking community feedback on its future.

