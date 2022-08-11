A 2.02-hectare block with sweeping views of Tower Hill and beyond is expected to be snapped up fast.
The Lake View Road, Koroit, block presents a rare opportunity to build a large home close to the town.
Agent Luke Williams said there had been a number of inquiries since it was listed two weeks ago.
"This is a super rare offering," Mr Williams said. "Five acres that close to town with views and a building permit is unseen."
Mr Williams said interest in Koroit properties had increased over the past few years.
"There has been minimal movement for a long time in Koroit - similar to Allansford - so as soon as good properties present themselves, they are snapped up in all price ranges," he said.
The block is expected to fetch between $550,000 and $600,000.
"The views are fascinating," Mr Williams said.
"To the south you have Tower Hill and the ocean, to the west you have the Koroit township and to the north and east you have vast rural views as far as you can see."
Mr Williams said there had been a slowing of demand for properties in some price ranges after interest rate rises.
"The $600,000 to $850,000 bracket seems to be the one where homes are slowing up," he said.
"The million-(dollar)-plus and the $500,000 and below brackets are still attracting great interest.
"The middle bracket is more of a grind and a lot more like real estate a couple of years ago. We just have to work harder for longer or allow the owners to meet the market."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
