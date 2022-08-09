Port Fairy will field a senior team against Warrnambool on Saturday.
Seagulls senior coach Winis Imbi confirmed the news on Tuesday night, saying the playing group had enough fit and healthy players back to field the 21-strong senior side for its final home game of the year.
"The plan was always in place to wait and see how some boys pulled up," Imbi said. "We knew we were getting three players back anyway so last week we were five or six players short.
"We definitely got some back and there a couple travelling back as well.
"So we definitely have enough to fill a senior team."
Imbi said players such as Tyler Hetherington had made a commitment to come and finish the season at the Seagulls, while also expecting a number to return in round 18 against Hamilton.
Hetherington has appeared in one game for Port Fairy in 2022, against Cobden in round four.
Despite not playing on Saturday, Imbi said it was pleasing to see many of his players get to Victoria Park to support the club's open grade netball team against Koroit, as well as the various other netball teams and the club's under 18.5 footballers.
Imbi believes everyone around the club would have dealt with last round's forfeit differently.
He said he had worried for players' mental health who could play and didn't get the chance last round while also conceding it was hard to continue to call on older players to suit up time and again just to fill numbers.
Imbi added it was important to provide supporters with a home game on Saturday, citing those who come and watch the team week-in-week-out.
"I am glad our club is connected again and playing on the weekend," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
