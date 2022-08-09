The Standard

Port Fairy to field a senior team for round 17 fixture against Warrnambool

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINISHING STRONG: Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi says the club would field a senior team in round 17. Picture: Meg Saultry

Port Fairy will field a senior team against Warrnambool on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.