The Standard

Koroit welcomes return of three premiership players for Hampden league fixture with Portland

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY INCLUSION: Jarrod Korewha is expected to make his return for Koroit against Portland.

Koroit is set to welcome back three premiership players for its Portland road trip, while two teenagers are also in line to return.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.