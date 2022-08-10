Koroit is set to welcome back three premiership players for its Portland road trip, while two teenagers are also in line to return.
Saints coach Chris McLaren expects Brett Harrington, Tim McPherson and Jarrod Korewha to take the field in Saturday's match against the Tigers, while Connor Byrne and Finn O'Sullivan are available for selection with a NAB League-wide bye.
Harrington's return from Achilles soreness was delayed a week after Port Fairy's forfeit last round, while McPherson missed round 14 against Camperdown with the birth of his third child. Korewha (shoulder) was last seen in round 11.
McLaren said Byrne was also in the mix after missing several rounds with Rebels commitments, as was O'Sullivan who plays school football at Xavier College.
"We'll have a look at both Connor and Finn (but) they've had big years," he said. "It might be their last chance for a week off so we may look to manage one or both."
Koroit defeated Portland by 66 points in round eight and the Tigers are in the midst of a form slump.
But McLaren, who missed Koroit's last meeting against Portland with COVID-19, said the Tigers were a "different side in Portland".
"I think Holty (coach Jarrod Holt) said this week they hadn't travelled all that well this year," McLaren said.
"No doubt they'll be looking to bounce back getting closer to finals. They were pretty electrifying earlier in the year and they're a pretty dangerous side."
A battle between two of the league's in-form forwards in Portland's Tom Sharp (71 goals) and Koroit's Sam Dobson (68) could also impact the race for the league's leading goal-kicker title.
"Tom's had a great year, to play him as a permanent forward this year, he's obviously played really well," McLaren said. "It's a ground you can get back and help your defence, so we need to get back and help with Sharpy."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
