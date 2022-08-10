A Koroit wingman says the playing group didn't dwell on Port Fairy's forfeit, instead putting in the work in a training session on Saturday.
Mac Petersen, 19, said it was disappointing not to play the Seagulls especially with preparations for Hampden league finals in full swing at Victoria Park.
The Seagulls' senior and reserves teams forfeited round 16 due to an extensive injury list.
"As a group we didn't sort of dwell on it and made the most of the situation and got a good session in on Saturday and hit this week against Portland nice and strongly," Petersen said.
High intensity running and skills were on the agenda at the training session as the Saints look ahead to Portland at Hanlon Park in round 17.
Petersen said playing fellow-finals bound Portland would be a "good challenge" despite the Tigers losing three of their past four games.
"They're a good team, they've won a lot of games, obviously sitting in the five," he said. "It will be good to get a nice, challenging game in before finals."
Saints coach Chris McLaren last month said Petersen was having an "outstanding year" and was fulfilling his potential after a strong summer training block.
Petersen, a builder, has been pleased with his own efforts this year, playing every game and cementing himself as a regular senior contributor on one of the league's best lists.
"The boys being as dominant inside mids makes it a lot easier for me," he said. "It's been nice being able to come to training each week hoping and being pretty confident you can hold your spot each week."
Petersen, whose older brother Will also plays at Koroit, said the "tight playing group" made it easier for younger players to integrate into the senior side.
Koroit is one track to earn the first week off finals, sitting atop the ladder with a game in hand over South Warrnambool. Petersen, who is chasing his first senior flag, said it was an exciting feeling going into the first final series since 2019.
"Missing those couple of years with the dominant run (Koroit has had), hopefully we can continue that through," Petersen said. "This year we've got a few young lads who are all pretty excited, hopefully we can join a lot of those lads who have a lot of flags."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
