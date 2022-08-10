Popular characters Simba, Nala and Scar will come to life this week in Brauer College's adaptation of the hit classic The Lion King.
The region's youngsters have already been treated to live performances during the week watching Simba's journey as he transforms from lion cub to king of the jungle in the hit musical.
Director Anna Gage said a cast and crew of more than 50 students took to the Anderson Theatre stage this week, which will culminate with public performances of the Disney cult classic on Thursday and Friday nights.
"The primary schools have really enjoyed themselves," Ms Gage said. "It's the colour on stage with all the different characters when we open the show and sing Circle of Life. It just grabs everyone."
She said the students, from years 7-11, have been rehearsing since March.
Ms Gage said the show was student led with each actor making own masks and were "all slightly different like they're supposed to be for each character".
"They do all the hard work. It's been great to see students step up and lead as well as perform. It's just incredible and it's so rewarding to watch."
She said performance gave students a confidence boost, improving their self image and their ability to work as a team.
Tickets are available online only via trybooking.
