TALK: AFL players Mark 'Jacko' Jackson, Peter 'Buzz' Bosustow and Peter 'Crackers' Keenan, Heywood Hotel, from 8pm.
FUND-RAISER: Red Nose Family Disco, Cobden Civic Hall, 7-9.30pm.
PLAY: Portland Council for Encouragement of Music and the Arts Theatre Group's Play On! By Rick Abbot, Portland Arts Centre, Thursday to Saturday, 7.30-9.50pm, Sunday 2-4.20pm.
PRODUCTION: The Lion King Jr, Anderson Theatre Brauer College, 7.30-9.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Matt Sell, The Cally Hotel, from 9pm. Flo, Rafferty's Tavern, from 8pm.
TRIVIA: Noodledoof Brewing Co., from 8pm.
FUND-RAISER: The Bandari Project dance floor revival, St John's Anglican Church Port Fairy, from 8pm.
SING-A-LONG: A Sound of Music hosted by Hans, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.15-10.45pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
KARAOKE: Heywood Hotel, from 8.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Matty Orchard, Rafferty's Tavern, from 8pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden: North Warrnambool Eagles v Cobden, Bushfield Recreation Reserve, from 2pm. Warrnambool and district: Panmure v Nirranda, Panmure Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
PRODUCTION: Skin of our Teeth Productions' adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's classic tale Jane Eyre, Port Fairy Lecture Hall, 3pm and 7.30pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy community market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Tank Dilemma, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
DEAKIN: Warrnambool campus open day, 9am-1pm.
JUNIOR SPORT: Hampden league junior football and netball preliminary finals, Leura Oval, Camperdown, gates open from 9.30am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
