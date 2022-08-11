The Standard
What's on

Brauer College's production of The Lion King JR held at Anderson Theatre August 12 and 13

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
August 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFARI: Chezanne Robe, Hana Lumsden and Paige Kermeen dressed as hyenas are part of Brauer College's The Lion King JR production. Picture: Anthony Brady

If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.