Kolora-Noorat champion Ben Fraser is excited his side is "getting very close to full-strength" ahead of the Warrnambool and District league finals.
The four-time Power premiership player - who kicked his 400th goal for the club on Saturday - praised his team's current brand of football, that has seen it win five of its last six games.
The Power have been hit hard by player unavailability and injuries this season but are starting to hit their straps with one regular season round to play.
They will most likely finish the home-and-away season fourth, with Fraser bullish about their potential.
"We've got a really good mix of experienced guys and younger guys," he said.
"We've definitely got the belief that we can match it with those top sides but we've been challenged and were beaten, so we'd have to probably improve a little bit on some of those games.
"It's a pretty open field to be fair. It's just exciting to test ourselves in finals."
One advantage the Power have is experience in big games.
Of the 22 players that took the field in their 2019 premiership win, nine played in Saturday's win against Timboon Demons. They also have coach Nick Bourke to return after he missed with injury.
"You can't generate experience. Even young kids, we've got young guys who played in 2019," Bourke said.
"So it's not just the older guys who played in flags, it's some of the younger crew as well.
"Finals and grand final experience are invaluable, so we'll definitely draw upon that when it comes to the business end."
Against Timboon, Fraser filled his boots with seven goals, one of which was number 400.
He swears he wasn't aware of the milestone until someone told him on the day.
"It was quite nice, a nice little surprise," he said.
"You take all those little personal ones (milestones). It was a bit of fun."
Fraser's best season came in the 2009 premiership year, when he kicked 102 majors from 19 games.
This year the 35-year-old has snagged a hardly-modest 28 goals from nine games but admitted his role had changed slightly over time.
"When you get to a certain age it's more about just contributing maybe in smaller ways," he said.
"So I'm just happy contributing, helping out the younger kids and trying to guide them, more than trying to shoulder a heap of the load.
"They're the future of the club, so happy to help out and give them some direction where needed."
Fraser also said managing his body had become more crucial.
"I've had little niggles here and there. It's more about management and body management," he said.
"Fingers crossed I'm peaking at the right time of year and we'll get this last home-and-away under the belt and then be ready to launch into it."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
