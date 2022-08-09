A car has been stolen from a Warrnambool home overnight on Monday with police appealing to anyone with information to contact them.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Rhiannon Everall said the white 2015 Renault Koleos wagon was stolen from a north Warrnambool address sometime on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
"It looks like it was overnight from about 11pm last night to about 8.30am this morning when they went to jump in it," Sergeant Everall said.
"It was in the driveway, they're unsure whether it was locked or not."
Warrnambool's Logan's Cafe Restaurant put a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning asking for residents to contact police if they saw the vehicle.
"This poor young girl has worked extremely hard in the kitchen to be able to afford to buy herself this car while still at secondary school," the post said.
"Please keep your eye out for it and report to the police if seen."
Sergeant Everall said it appeared to be an isolated one-off incident and she wasn't aware of any other vehicles being stolen in the past few days.
She said police were investigating and encouraged anyone who had seen the vehicle, with the registration ANQ-461, to contact Warrnambool police, 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
