Police investigating car stolen from north Warrnambool home

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:32am, first published 3:25am
Missing: A 2015 Renault Koleos has been stolen from a Warrnambool address overnight on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

A car has been stolen from a Warrnambool home overnight on Monday with police appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

