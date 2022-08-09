UPDATE, Wednesday, 9.15am:
A 20-year-old Warrnambool woman has been charged with stealing petrol from a Camperdown service station and crashing an alleged stolen car after fleeing from police at Geelong.
Police said a white 2015 Renault Koleos SUV worth $17,000 was stolen from a Wells Street address in north Warrnambool overnight on Monday.
A report was then made to police a woman driver had driven off from the Camperdown BP service station at 1.20pm on Tuesday after not paying for $109 in fuel.
That vehicle was later involved in fleeing from police at Geelong, it is claimed.
The driver crashed into a barrier at a McDonald's restaurant at Lovely Banks and allegedly fled from the scene. After a short chase, the woman was arrested by police.
She complained of head injuries suffered in the crash, was taken to a Geelong hospital where she was assessed and found to have no injuries.
She was released back into police custody, was taken to a Geelong police station where she was interviewed, charged and released on bail.
The accused has strict bail conditions and is scheduled to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court on December 1.
The Renault Koleos wagon was extensively damaged in the incident.
The woman will also be charged on summons with another petrol drive-off in Mortlake during April and with handling stolen goods.
She was wanted in relation to handling stolen goods after Warrnambool police raided a property in late April and found three slabs of beer allegedly stolen in the lead-up to the Warrnambool May Races.
Tuesday: A car has been stolen from a Warrnambool home overnight on Monday with police appealing to anyone with information to contact them.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Rhiannon Everall said the white 2015 Renault Koleos wagon was stolen from a north Warrnambool address sometime on Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
"It looks like it was overnight from about 11pm last night to about 8.30am this morning when they went to jump in it," Sergeant Everall said.
"It was in the driveway, they're unsure whether it was locked or not."
Warrnambool's Logan's Cafe Restaurant put a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning asking for residents to contact police if they saw the vehicle.
"This poor young girl has worked extremely hard in the kitchen to be able to afford to buy herself this car while still at secondary school," the post said.
"Please keep your eye out for it and report to the police if seen."
Sergeant Everall said it appeared to be an isolated one-off incident and she wasn't aware of any other vehicles being stolen in the past few days.
She said police were investigating and encouraged anyone who had seen the vehicle, with the registration ANQ-461, to contact Warrnambool police, 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
