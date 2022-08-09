The Standard

Police have filed an additional 23 charges against a Warrnambool businessman

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 9 2022 - 3:21am, first published 2:30am
Businessman faces new sex assault charges, now 39 in total

Another 23 charges have been filed against a Warrnambool businessman involving three new complainants.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

