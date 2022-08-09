Rob's got runs on the board | Under the Auld Pump

Born: Melbourne on March 19, 1986.
Wife: Nicole. Children: Henry, William and Grace.
Parents: Trevor and Trish. Siblings: Elizabeth, Catherine, Jamie and Thomas.
Education: St Joseph's Primary School Benalla before going to FCJ College Benalla.
Sporting highlight: would be playing cricket for Benalla in 2012-2013 in the same side as my dad Trevor and siblings Jamie and Thomas.
Rob, I note you were born in Melbourne but were educated in Benalla. What line of work was your dad into?
Trevor was a policeman.
He had been stationed at Benalla for 15 years and had eight years from 2000 to 2008 at Violet Town, where he was the only police officer.
One of Trevor's loves has been cricket and he's still playing to this day in C grade.
He also plays in an over '60s competition on Sundays.
He's pretty fit for his age, which is 66, and I would have to say his fitness is because of him still playing cricket.
Where did your cricket career begin?
I played in the Under 16s with Violet Town when I was 15 on the back of playing juniors with Benalla.
I went and played cricket in 2007 for Carlton before going on to Northcote.
I played mainly in the seconds and thirds competition.
I was not good enough to play Premier League cricket but I wish I knew what I know now about preparing for cricket and life in general.
Back in that era, I was in my 20s, and like everyone in that age group, I was just enjoying myself.
The good thing about those times playing cricket with Carlton and Northcote is I made some lifelong friends.
After playing cricket with Carlton and Northcote, where did your cricket journey go to?
I went over to England in 2011 and played cricket for a little club called Plaxtol, which played in the Kent County Village League.
My dad, Trevor, played there years ago with Plaxtol, so that set a foundation for me to play cricket there.
It was a wonderful experience.
There's a lot of midweek cricket played in England.
I would go as far as to say if you wanted to play cricket seven days a week with county teams, you could.
People over there just love playing cricket.
There are some magnificent settings where the games are played, and then after the game, they have wonderful social gatherings.
Plaxtol plays on Saturday, while the club hosts a social game on Sundays.
What was your best score with the bat while you were playing for Plaxtol?
My first game was on a beautiful ground, which was pretty small, and I just happened to make 149 runs.
I hit a few sixes.
It's fair to say my batting dropped off a bit after my first couple of hits.
I was lucky enough to get seven wickets in one game, bowling medium pacers.
I came back home and played cricket back at Violet Town after securing a job at Shepparton.
I was captain at Violet Town when they won the flag in 2012-13.
It was a great result.
Violet Town merged with a Benalla side in 2015 and played in the Wangaratta competition.
Cricket, like all sports and everything else in life, took a big hit when COVID reared its head.
I had two years off cricket after I tore my Achilles in my right leg.
I injured the Achilles in a game of cricket when I went for a quick single.
It was a tough time because I was hobbling around and we had three kids under three years old at that stage.
My wife Nicole did a sensational job looking after the family at that time.
Nicole and I, plus the kids, moved to Ulladulla in January 2019, when I was offered a job in the health profession.
Ulladulla is a lovely part of the world up on the south coast of NSW.
Normally, it's lovely weather in that part of the world but in the past few years we spent there they had a lot of rain.
Rob, let's fast forward to June this year when you and your family made the move to Warrnambool.
I've got no doubt a few local cricket clubs would have come knocking on your door asking for your services for this cricket season.
They would have all heard that you had arrived in Warrnambool and could play a bit of cricket.
Is that true or false?
I had a good chat with two clubs, in particular, namely Nestles Cricket Club and Russell's Creek Cricket Club.
Both clubs were very professional in the discussions we had and I was very impressed with them.
Russell's Creek has been the powerhouse cricket team in the competition for the past few years.
Nestles used to be the strongest club for years and years but they have dropped off the pace a bit.
It was a tough decision to make, but I ended up deciding to join Nestles.
I probably got caught up in the romantic side when I made my decision.
Nestles have been the underdogs, and I always like to take the side of the underdogs, but I really want to stress I was very impressed with Russell's Creek.
Just sitting down, talking to their hierarchy, I can see why they have been the powerhouse of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association but I'm hoping Nestles can take over the mantle this season.
Have you started pre-season training with Nestles?
We had a bit of a get-together last Sunday for a training session.
Nestles have some bright young players on their list and they have recruited a few handy players plus Tim Ludeman in the off-season.
Tim's back ground in cricket is extensive and very impressive.
I'm sure he's going to be a great player for the club, not only on the field but off the ground, helping teach the younger players their skills.
