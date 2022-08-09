Important South Warrnambool forward Sam Kelly believes his side's impressive win against North Warrnambool Eagles is a strong "platform" to build on ahead of Hampden league finals.
The versatile goal kicker played his 150th senior match for the Roosters in the barnstorming 51-point win against Friendlies, slotting two and hauling in some impressive grabs.
Advertisement
He said it was a sign the Roosters were peaking at the right time.
"It was a good win - we need to keep that as a standard going forward, we've been building towards that but it's good to do it out on the park," he said.
"Hopefully we take that through to finals and go from there.
"It's definitely a platform and hopefully something we keep up - we've had injuries, blokes have been in and out all year, some young guys have come in and done a good job.
"Now we're getting some high calibre players come back and get some consistency into our squad leading into North again in a few weeks."
MORE SPORT:
The 2011 premiership player has kicked 26 goals from his 13 matches this season and says his form is building.
"It takes me a bit to get going at times, I'd found some consistency through the season and then had a dodgy calf so I'm working back towards that level, hopefully at the right time," he said.
As part of a forward mix which features plenty of headaches for opposition coaches with Jack Dye (35 goals), Ricky Henderson (29), Shannon Beks (19) all enjoying strong seasons, Kelly said it's been enjoyable to watch the side's attacking
"I think it's been really good - I was wondering how it would all work with the tall players down there but (Mat Battistello) talked me into it and believed it would work, and it's been an even spread of goal kickers," he said.
"It helps with match ups and if we can get our little fellas, Max Irving and Will White to pick up the crumbs of the big guys then it's a pretty good mix."
The Roosters are certain to meet the Eagles in the first week of finals barring any significant late dramas in the home-and-away season in what looms as a "tight" finals series across the board.
"Koroit have done it a long time, they've always got that mental edge, but we're chasing and hoping to knock them off for once. Hopefully it'll be us," he said.
"There's a lot of footy still to play and it's really tight between us top three, we've all beaten each other - it'll be an interesting finals series that's for sure."Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.