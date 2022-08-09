Community members step up to help grieving family

South-west community members have been urged to show support for the family of Adrian Phipps.
Mr Phipps lost his life in a car accident in Terang recently. He was just 23.
His parents Jane and Doug say their son was always putting other people first.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in honour of Mr Phipps.
On Tuesday morning it had raised $775.
"Adrian was a light for so many people and he had an absolute heart of gold," the GoFundMe page states.
He loved adventures and he adored his friends and family.
"This GoFundMe is for Adrian's family - Jane, Doug and Neil in memory of the incredible person that Adrian Thomas Phipps was and forever will be.
"Thank you for raising such a beautiful boy."
Mr Phipps was remembered by his mother as someone who loved adventures.
"He'd go out into the bush where there was nothing and he had a great peace out in the ocean," Mrs Phipps told The Standard.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
