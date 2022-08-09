With one round remaining in the Warrnambool and District league, four-out-of-five A grade netball finals positions are locked in.
Nirranda are guaranteed to finish first, Panmure and Merrivale likely second and third while South Rovers have cemented fourth spot.
There is one position remaining and there are four teams in the running.
Timboon, Dennington, Russells Creek and Allansford could each finish fifth based on the weekend's results.
The Demons are the favourites to finish fifth and should they defeat eighth-placed Allansford on Saturday, will likely do so.
They sit on the same points as sixth-placed Dennington however their 15.9 per cent superior percentage should be too much for the Dogs to overcome.
The side is fresh off a 47-point drubbing of Kolora-Noorat and won by three points when they played the Cats in round nine.
The Demons started the year as a relatively new side after finishing 2021 in the top-three.
They lost coach Leah Sinnott to Camperdown with A reserve coaches Bethany Hallyburton and Carly Hickey filling the role.
Key-players Alicia Blain and Rebecca Dendle departures to Cobden has seen opportunities arise for youngsters like Nikki Clover and Jaimie Castledine who have stepped up in the goal circle.
A top-five finish would be a remarkable finish for such a new team.
For the Dogs to play finals they must defeat 7th-placed Russells Creek.
If they do so and the Demons lose, fifth is assured.
Should the Demons win, the Dogs must defeat Russells Creek by enough points to raise their percentage above the Demons.
The Dogs are a young side that have shown a lot this year and are still building.
Coach Sue Fleming returned to the club ahead of the season to coach many of the players she led to the 2019 under 17 premiership, as well as new recruits Rachael Waterson and Rebecca Dekazos.
The side finished eighth last year and are definitely on the up.
The Creekers rise has been rapid and for them to earn an unlikely finals berth they must defeat the Dogs and hope the Demons lose to Allansford.
As the Cats are also on 24 points but hold a slightly inferior percentage to them, the Creekers need Allansford to win by as small an amount as possible.
The last time the two sides met was in round nine when the Dogs triumphed by three points.
Russells Creek will be without dominant shooter Bonnie Winter who is attending a wedding interstate.
Like the Demons, the Creekers started 2022 as a new side after finishing ninth last year.
Stacy Dunkley returned to coach after time spent with Panmure and has made an immediate impact with her leadership and skillset on-court.
The side faced adversity early, losing Marino Vickers to a season-ending Achilles injury but continue to prove the doubters wrong.
The Cats finishing fifth is an unlikely scenario but it is possible.
First they need a percentage-boosting win against the Demons and hope Russells Creek narrowly defeats Dennington but doesn't increase its percentage by much.
Currently the Cats trail the Creekers by just 1.21 per cent.
The Cats will regain Sarah croft for the clash who has been away on holidays.
Allansford is another young side, with returning coach Rachel Mungean focused on instilling confidence in her players.
On their faint finals hopes, Mungean said "anything's possible" but said if you're relying on other results to make finals "you don't deserve to be there in the first place",
"You should have won games throughout the season," she said.
"We lost games that we should have won."
Still, the Cats should hold their heads high, whatever the outcome of their efforts.
"Having two draws and five wins from what I've been told that's pretty good for Allansford in A grade," Mungean said. "At this point in time we're fully fit so hopefully everybody brings their A game for the last round and who knows?"
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
