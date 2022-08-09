The Standard

Moyne Shire Council restricts footpath trading after Port Fairy complaints

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cracking down: Moyne Shire Council has reverted its footpath trading guidelines back to pre-COVID rules, with strict limits on outdoor furnishings. Picture: Anthony Brady

Moyne Shire councillors have voted to restore strict guidelines for footpath business trading after the rules were relaxed during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020/21.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.