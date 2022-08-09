Telstra considers next move in phone tower plan

Telstra says it's disappointed its plan to improve mobile coverage in the Bushfield area has been knocked back.
Regional general manager Steve Tinker said Telstra would be carefully considering its options over the coming months.
"We are disappointed with the outcome," Mr Tinker said.
"With new housing developments in the Bushfield area, demand for mobile connectivity is continuing to grow and there is a need to improve mobile speeds and coverage for local residents.
"To provide additional coverage in the area we need to locate a site in close proximity to where our customers want to use the services."
Councillors suggested there were other locations that Telstra could use instead.
Telstra had submitted plans to council for two locations, switching to the second after public backlash. The most recent location was just off the Hopkins Highway.
Mr Tinker said Telstra investigated about nine different locations in the area and believed the site chosen was a good balance between the level of visual impact and the service benefit for the broader community.
"Telstra will be carefully considering our options over the coming months in terms of a future way forward," he said.
A spokesman for objectors, Doug Gall, said they were delighted with the council's decision, and while they were hopeful the councillors would rule in their favour they were surprised it was a unanimous.
"We're very grateful," he said.
Mr Gall said they hoped Telstra wouldn't appeal the decision to the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal.
"We would hope, we are assuming, Telstra as a good corporate citizen would abide by the umpire's decision especially when it is a unanimous one," he said.
"We're very aware of Telstra's right to go to VCAT and if they should do that we're ready.
"For Telstra to go to VCAT now with a unanimous decision from council is essentially not just taking on the objectors they're taking on the council as well."
Mr Gall said there were other options for Telstra without having to encroach on people's houses.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
