The Standard

Telstra 'disappointed' by Bushfield mobile phone tower decision

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Telstra considers next move in phone tower plan

Telstra says it's disappointed its plan to improve mobile coverage in the Bushfield area has been knocked back.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.