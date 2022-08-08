Crafty small forward Toby McMullin is one step closer to realising his AFL dream after being named in the national combine list.
The Port Fairy-listed youngster - son of former Collingwood and Essendon forward Ian McMullin who played 49 games for 55 goals - only landed on the Sandringham Dragons' NAB League list in February this year and is playing APS football with Melbourne Grammar.
The 18-year-old played a game for Port Fairy in the Hampden league this season, named in the best for the Seagulls in the loss to South Warrnambool.
He has played two games for Vic Country in the Under 18 National Championships, slotting two goals including the sealing major against South Australia.
AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan said the combine was an exciting opportunity for players to showcase their ability ahead of the draft.
"The players invited to the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine are considered by AFL clubs to be the leading prospects for the 2022 NAB AFL Draft," he said.
"We are very excited about the high level of talent within this group of future stars of the AFL and it is extremely pleasing to have all states and territories represented as we return to a national Combine for the first time in three years."
The combine will run in Melbourne from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9 and will be the first time a combine has been staged for boys or girls since 2019.
Among the tests to be conducted will be club interviews and medical screenings at Marvel Stadium across the first two days with the physical testing to be held on the final day at Melbourne Park.
The vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20m sprint, agility test and 2km time trial tests will be held.
