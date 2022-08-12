The Standard
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games

Warrnambool's Jessica Mason reflects on Commonwealth Games experience as Australian gymnastic coach

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 12 2022 - 9:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK WHERE IT BEGAN: Jessica Mason, pictured with daughter Ayla, in Warrnambool for a quick holiday after her Commonwealth Games experience. Picture: Chris Doheny

Jessica Mason never saw herself in the world of elite gymnastic coaching. But life can take you in the most unexpected directions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.