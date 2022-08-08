The Standard

Warrnambool's Mark Murphy reaches final three of Renegades Recruit competition

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 8 2022 - 10:03am, first published 9:30am
TOP THREE: Mark Murphy is through to the final of this year's Renegades Recruit. Picture: Melbourne Renegades

Brierly Christ Church skipper Mark Murphy will lean on public support from the south-west in a bid to become the second-ever Renegades Recruit.

