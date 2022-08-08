Brierly Christ Church skipper Mark Murphy will lean on public support from the south-west in a bid to become the second-ever Renegades Recruit.
Murphy, 29, was announced as part of the final three on Monday's episode, with voting now open to decide this year's winner.
"I didn't really have too many expectations, I just wanted to give it a really good crack," Murphy said at the end of Monday's episode. "Just to see how far I could take my cricket by coming down here and learning from other players and hearing their experiences.
"It's a great opportunity and I'm glad to have come this far.
"If I was to be selected (as winner) I would bust my chops to be the best I possibly could."
Murphy, an all rounder, was the final name called by head coach Simon Helmot and joins North Geelong Cricket Club's Alistair McCann and Druids Cricket Club's Nathan Johnson in the final three.
Murphy featured heavily in the second episode and spoke of his love for the sport and Brierly Christ Church Cricket Club.
"Pretty much my whole family was involved in the cricket club at Brierly, my grandfather, brother and father," he said.
"My oldest brother (Nathan) is five years older than me and I was always playing against him and trying to keep up to his standards. I've loved the game from there, the competitiveness and the challenges it involved."
He said he knew the club would be proud of him as he tries to put the "little club" on the map and spoke of his grandmother who never missed a game.
Murphy, a personal trainer, won a sprinting challenge in Monday's episode, before elaborating on his journey through cricket when speaking with Helmot.
Current Renegades player Mackenzie Harvey then joined the recruits for batting, bowling and fielding sessions.
The winner joins the Melbourne Renegades academy squad in the lead up to BBL12 and will receive $1000 worth of cricket gear and their home club gifted $2000 Kookaburra merchandise.
In the opening episode released on August 1, Murphy's named was first to be called by Helmot when cutting the squad from 12 down to six.
Following a nets session in the season-opener, Murphy received praised from current Renegades player Will Sutherland for his batting efforts, while Helmot credited his personality.
Voting is open at https://www.melbournerenegades.com.au/recruit. Voting closes 12pm, Friday, August 12.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
