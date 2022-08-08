"The stable had a wonderful 2021-22 season," he said. "I've got to acknowledge the hard work put in by all our staff and in particular Liam and Ashlee Hoy. It was pleasing we achieved our success, with a great diversity of horses, from sprinters to milers, then onto our stayers and jumpers. Our winners ranged in age from two to nine years old. We're continually improving our training facilities and our spelling property to ensure the horses have the best chance to perform at their highest level."