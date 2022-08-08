Group one winning Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman will weigh up the options for his stable star Bubble Palace after she runs in a trial over 1000 metres at St Arnaud on August 15.
Bubble Palace, a $180,000 purchase at the 2021 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale, has won her two starts at Ballarat in April and Warrnambool in May, before Bowman spelled the filly with spring races in the back of his mind.
"We'll see how Bubble Palace goes in the trial before making any decisions about where she will have her first start in this campaign," Bowman said. "Bubble Palace has had a couple of track gallops and I've been pleased with them. She's come back into work a lot stronger. Her two wins have been in races over 1000 metres and 1100 metres but, I think with a bit of time, she'll get out to 1200 to 1400 metres".
Bubble Palace's two wins from two starts have resulted in more than $105,000 in stake money for her connections.
Top Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde is looking at training 100 winners in the 2022-2023 racing season after having a career-best 87 winners, which included 15 metropolitan winners in the 2021-22 season. The Wilde stable picked up just over $4.6 million in stake money for its owners in the last season.
Wilde said the 2021-22 racing season provided numerous highlights, including Tralee Rose running in the Melbourne Cup and her victory in the Geelong Cup. The Australian Steeplechase win by Britannicus and the win by Vanguard in the Brierly Steeplechase.
"The stable had a wonderful 2021-22 season," he said. "I've got to acknowledge the hard work put in by all our staff and in particular Liam and Ashlee Hoy. It was pleasing we achieved our success, with a great diversity of horses, from sprinters to milers, then onto our stayers and jumpers. Our winners ranged in age from two to nine years old. We're continually improving our training facilities and our spelling property to ensure the horses have the best chance to perform at their highest level."
The Wilde stable had a winning strike rate of 20 per cent, which was the second highest in the state.
Speedy Warrnambool mare Night Of Delight made a one-act-affair of a restricted race at Swan Hill on Sunday. Night Of Delight, having her first start for Tom Dabernig, won the 975-metre race by more than four lengths.
Dabernig said the five-year-old mare had thrived since she arrived in his Warrnambool stables.
"Night Of Delight came to us in great order," he said. "She's really thrived with the change in environment. We've had her down to the beach a bit and just mixed up her work. We may look at sending her over to Murray Bridge for a race on August 20. It's a metropolitan race and a win in that company will be a big boost to her breeding prospects."
Dabernig is looking forward to this racing season with plenty of confidence after training 41 winners in the 2021-22 season.
"We only had 15 horses in work for the start of last season and trained from three different locations," he said. "We're now established in our new on-course facilities. I would like to think that this year will be even better for the stable."
Night Of Delight was one of three winners that talented jockey Dean Holland rode on the eight-event program.
Thirteen horses have been nominated for the 2022 Victorian Racehorse of the Year Award. Among the contenders for the prestigious award are Incentivise, Nature Strip, Verry Elleegant, Hitotsu, Tofane and Zaaki. The voting panel, which includes race callers, chairman of stewards, racing media and members of the Racing Victoria handicapping panel, have to take into account the performances of horses in Victorian races before placing their votes.
A whip infringement by Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon Small at Sandown on Sunday will see the popular hoop miss three rides in jumps-highweight races at Coleraine this Sunday. Small pleaded guilty to the charge, which saw him use the whip on 14 occasions prior to the 100-metre mark - four more than permitted.
The powerful Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace training combination appear to have a stranglehold on the Grand National Hurdle. Victoria's leading trainers scored their third consecutive victory in the jumps feature on Sunday.
Saunter Boy put in a brilliant display of jumping under the huge impost of 71 kilograms to win the 4200-metre contest. Maher said the 10-year-old, who has won more than $1 million in prize money, will have a spell before looking at the big jumps features next year. Saunter Boy's win follows on from victories by Ablaze in 2020 and Wil John in 2021 for the Maher-Eustace stable.
Jockey Jordan Childs was outed on a careless riding charge at Ballarat on Friday. Childs pleaded guilty to the charge and will miss eight race meetings. His suspension began at midnight on August 7 and ends midnight August 15. Stewards deemed the interference to be in the low range before handing down their penalty.
Fellow hoop Liam Riordan copped a 10 meeting suspension after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Swan Hill on Sunday. Riordan's time on the sidelines started at midnight on August 8 and is over at midnight on August 18.
