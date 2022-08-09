The Standard

Four new paramedics have joined the team in Warrnambool in 2022

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:34am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARAMEDIC: Matthew Catterall is the most recent graduate to start at the Warrnambool branch of Ambulance Victoria. Picture: Anthony Brady

AMBULANCE Victoria's Warrnambool branch has been given a boost with four new paramedics joining the crew, including graduate Matthew Catterall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.