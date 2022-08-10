The Standard

Ambulance Victoria code one calls in Warrnambool increase by 33.8 per cent

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AMBULANCE: call outs

A WARRNAMBOOL man in his 70s has waited for hours in an ambulance to be submitted to Warrnambool's emergency department.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.