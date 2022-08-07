For the week ahead - Tuesday will be pretty much the same and a top of 15, Wednesday there's a 60 per cent chance of a shower 14, Thursday a 90 per cent chance of between 1-4mm of rain 16, Friday a 70 per cent chance of a shower 17, Saturday a 90 per cent chance of 1-4mm 15 and Sunday 90 per cent chance of 1-4mm of rain with a top of 14.