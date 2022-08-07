Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy, with light winds and tops in the mid teens after a near freezing start to the day.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was just 0.8 degrees, felt like -3.6, but it will be a fine and clear day.
At 7am at Westmere it was -1.4 felt like -3.6, Mortlake -0.6 felt like -3.8, Ararat -0.2 felt like -2.6 and Mount -0.3 felt like -6.2, while Casterton and Dartmoor were near freezing.
Casterton is expecting a top of 15, Warrnambool, Mortlake, Heywood and Port Fairy 14 and Colac, Ararat and Portland 13.
A high pressure system will drift slowly eastwards across Victorian waters today and on Tuesday.
The high will then draw away to the east of Tasmania on Wednesday as a low pressure system and front approach Victoria from the west.
There will be patches of frost this morning, mainly in the north. There's a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower near the Otways, near zero chance of rain elsewhere across the south-west.
For the week ahead - Tuesday will be pretty much the same and a top of 15, Wednesday there's a 60 per cent chance of a shower 14, Thursday a 90 per cent chance of between 1-4mm of rain 16, Friday a 70 per cent chance of a shower 17, Saturday a 90 per cent chance of 1-4mm 15 and Sunday 90 per cent chance of 1-4mm of rain with a top of 14.
