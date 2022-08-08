Cobden coach Dan Casey says a sixth-place finish in the Hampden league would be the ideal launching pad for the Bombers' 2023 campaign.
Casey, who has committed as coach for another year, said finishing sixth would be "such a strong position to be in" going into next season.
"We were supposed to not win a game," Casey said of the external talk pre-season. "(Not playing finals) as a young group we could have gone through the next three weeks just playing but we talked (at training) around recruiting and if we finished sixth it's like we're on our way up. If you finish eighth or ninth, it's so hard to recruit or get players back here.
"It was good to go through with the group and set goals with where they wanted to be at the end of the year."
The Bombers moved a game clear in sixth after its 44-point win over Hamilton at home on Saturday and while senior debutant Michael Koroneos, 19, burst onto the scenes with seven goals, it was largely a balanced team performance by the red and black.
Tom Spokes kicked three, captain Paul Pekin was his reliable best and Charlie Darcy and Grady Rooke dominated through the midfield.
Casey said the Bombers' last quarter, where they kicked eight goals to the Kangaroos' one, was exciting.
The key is not to drop off for the next two weeks.- Dan Casey
"We wanted to beat Hamilton because most of the year, they'd been above us," he said. "It's exciting when they play that way.
"We ticked that and we get to have a crack at North Warrnambool Eagles and see where we're at. The key is not to drop off for the next two weeks. We matched North for two quarters here at the start of the year and they're starting to get their wheels turning pretty good. It will just be a good challenge, these guys love a challenge."
Cobden's reserves and under 18.5 team remain in the mix for finals, the former a game inside the top five and the latter a game outside with two rounds to go.
