Hamilton playing coach Hamish Waldron expressed frustration at a lengthy suspension of one of his emerging midfielders.
Rory Gill was rubbed for four weeks on Thursday after he was found guilty of unduly rough contact for a dangerous tackle on South Warrnambool's Trent Williamson in round 16.
"Rory's one of my best tacklers and laid 550 tackles for the season and one he gets done for and there's probably three or four that happen every game and he's getting picked out," Waldron said following his team's 44-point loss to Cobden on Saturday.
First-year Hamilton skipper Brady Hicks was also suspended for three matches for intentionally striking, one of which is suspended for 12 months.
In Gill and Hicks' absence, Alex Clemens played his first senior game for Hamilton after 13 games in the reserves this year. Clemens played for Anglesea from 2018 to 2021.
Waldron was pleased with Clemens' work on the wing but said a lack of discipline let his side down overall.
"Free kick count was 14 to their 33," he said. "You're never going to win a game being that undisciplined. Just need to get it turned around before the last two games."
Waldron said the squad would gear up for a strong finish to the season with two home games against Camperdown and Port Fairy.
"We've got to back up now and get back on the track and make sure we do finish off on a good note," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
