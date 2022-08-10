Walking into the trainer's room after a hard-fought win, Grady Rooke has bags of ice strapped tight around his chest and right ankle.
Hobbling across the room, it's a visible clue that Rooke, in his fourth year at Cobden, is leaving everything out on the park.
Originally from Colac and District league club Simpson, Rooke, 24, is enjoying his first uninterrupted senior campaign in years and making an impression on a competition who until now, had yet to see his best in action.
"I haven't really had a good crack yet," Rooke said of his time in the Hampden league. "Not too many people would know about Simpson over in Warrnambool and the Hampden league, so people didn't really think much of me.
"I haven't had a good chance to show people what I can do.
Rooke, an electrician by trade, said the 2022 season was the first time since he was 18 where he has played a full season.
"I'm finally hitting my straps (...) and loving every minute of it," he said.
Cobden coach Dan Casey labelled Rooke as "underrated" back in May after injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic meant the midfielder was unable to consistently hit the park. This year, Rooke has yet to miss a game and featured in his team's best 10 of a possible 16 times.
Joining Cobden in 2019, Rooke broke his wrist in the Bombers' first practice match before returning for 13 games to end the year.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, before Rooke spent a stint up at Northern Territory Football League club Nightcliff before returning to Cobden in 2021. Last year's abandoned season only yielded eight games for Rooke.
He said he had focused on becoming a consistent contributor in Cobden's midfield this year, while taking on vice-captaincy duties under skipper Paul Pekin.
"Just being one of the main midfielders and I've tried to be more of a leader and bringing other guys with me," he said. "It's what I've been aiming to do and hopefully I've been doing it."
Though finals are off the cards for Cobden this year, Cobden announced the re-signing of Casey as coach, as well as the majority of its playing group.
Rooke said the Bombers were entering the stage where its main core was between 24 and 25-years-old and believes the group can start to push the boundaries of what it can achieve moving forward.
"I think the sky is the limit for next year," Rooke said. "Playing more games together is working well (this year).
"I've signed on for next year and ready to go and I think we can push the top three sides and push for that finals berth next year."
Until then, Rooke has his sights firmly on North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, and helping his club secure a sixth-place finish this season.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
