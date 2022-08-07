FARMING land in Orford has sold for almost $700,000 at auction.
Brian O'Halloran and Co director and auctioneer Brian Hancock said the vacant 113.2 acre paddock at 172 McGraths Road sold on Friday at an auction at Koroit Bowls Club.
"It was a simple stroke forward auction - it started with a vendor's bid of $6000 per acre then was followed up with a bid of $6100 per acre," Mr Hancock said.
"The vendor's decided to sell the property at this price which equated to a sale figure of $690,520."
Mr Hancock said 25 people attended the auction.
He said the buyer was a man from the Minhamite district who would use the land for grazing purposes.
Mr Hancock said the Reserve Bank of Bank of Australia's announcement on Tuesday of a cash rate increase of 50 basis points to 1.85 per cent made people aware of what they could make off their properties.
"For anyone looking for extra land, Orford is a tightly held area," he said.
"The paddock was out of the way a bit down the road but having said that the main thing is that it's sold.
"It was interesting because we had strong inquiry entries from across the district and further north, but that never culminated in the parties taking it further."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
