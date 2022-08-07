The Standard

Allansford fall 40-points short against South Lions in a much-improved showing by the Cats

Matt Hughes
Updated August 7 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:00am
BACK: Lachie Lusher returned for Allansford on Saturday after missing the previous week. Picture: Anthony Brady

Allansford bounced back from multiple 100-point losses with a much-improved showing in its loss to South Rovers.

