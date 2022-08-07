A MOTORIST pulled over for failing to wear a seat-belt will now be summonsed to court after his vehicle was allegedly found to not have an alcohol interlock fitted.
Warrnambool police highway patrol intercepted a male motorist driving a utility in Terang this week after he was observed not wearing a seat-belt.
He was then allegedly found to have failed to fit an alcohol interlock device to his vehicle.
"He was intercepted in Terang, his licence had an alcohol Interlock condition imposed but no interlock was fitted in the car," a police spokesperson said.
The vehicle was towed and will be impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1295.
The man will be summonsed to appear in court for failing to have the interlock fitted.
For a driver to start a vehicle with an alcohol interlock they must record an alcohol-free breath test. If the interlock detects a blood alcohol reading of .02 or more it is recorded as a failed test.
