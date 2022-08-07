Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke has lauded the work of two of the Power's premiership-winning veterans in their convincing win over Timboon Demons on Saturday.
Forward Ben Fraser and midfielder Jason Moloney dominated for the Power in their 19.12 (126) to 1.3 (9) win over the tenth-placed Timboon Demons.
Fraser finished with seven goals - one of which was his 400th for the club - while Moloney kicked two.
"We've been very lucky to have them for so long and days like yesterday, when they stand up and deliver games like that, it's great," Bourke said. "It's great for the kids to be able to play with them as well."
The Demons were no match for the fourth-placed Power and after kicking their only goal for the game early in the first quarter, the Power took control.
"It certainly wasn't easy," Bourke said. "They came out and tested us in the first quarter and a bit.
"We were able to get the game on our terms after that. We were able to kick away late which was really pleasing.
"It can be tough games like that. It was just one of those ones we wanted to play four quarters and I felt like we probably played three and a half.
"We're just trying to put a few things in place as we start to get most of our players back. Just set-up wise and just getting everyone used to it. I felt like we did that really well."
Bourke praised his side's defensive efforts after conceding the early goal.
"From there we were able to really lock them down and we controlled the game with ball-in-hand," he said.
"Our defence has been super all year. It starts with our midfielders and forwards, our defensive stuff. It was all over the ground which is great."
Bourke missed the game with a hamstring injury which he said said he will "reassess this week".
