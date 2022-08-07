The Standard

Experienced duo Ben Fraser and Jason Moloney shine for Kolora-Noorat in huge win over Timboon Demons

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 7 2022 - 4:05am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOMINANT: Jason Moloney was one of the Power's best players in their win over the Demons. Picture: Chris Doheny

Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke has lauded the work of two of the Power's premiership-winning veterans in their convincing win over Timboon Demons on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.