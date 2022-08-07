The Standard

Family violence service Emma House disputes bullying claims

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 7 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family violence service disputes bullying claims

A Warrnambool domestic violence service has disputed claims of bullying and harassment following an exclusive story in The Standard this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.