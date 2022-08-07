Family violence service disputes bullying claims

A Warrnambool domestic violence service has disputed claims of bullying and harassment following an exclusive story in The Standard this week.
Emma House published the statement on its website on Friday, stating it always put the needs and welfare of its clients above all else, and all services supporting women and children experiencing family violence continued.
The statement came after former Emma House CEO Cindee Richardson said she felt bullied and harassed by the board in her short time with the organisation, and that she had serious concerns about the way it was being run.
Emma House said it was "disappointed by an article that appeared in a local newspaper this week, which attempted to bring our organisation into disrepute and undermine the valuable work we do to support women and children experiencing family violence by publishing comments from a former staff member who was only employed for short period of time".
"Emma House has always put the needs and welfare of its clients above all else. Since 1979 Emma House has been key provider of domestic and family violence resources for south-west Victoria," the statement said.
"The Board of Emma House absolutely refutes claims of systemic bullying or misconduct. Over the past 12 months, the board has undertaken an intense review into the governance and operations at Emma House to ensure it remains focused on delivering on its core purpose - supporting women and children experiencing domestic and family violence.
"It's not been a secret that in the last 12 months since our long serving and highly respected CEO, Ruth Isbel, resigned due to ill health and sadly passed away, has been among the toughest for our organisation. It left an incredible hole in our hearts both personally and organisationally. At the same time, we have remained focused on the need for and reliance on domestic and family violence support services, which has never been greater.
"The pressure on these critical services is at an all-time high and across the state, organisations like ours are struggling to find the right people with the right skills and behaviours to fill important roles. This has put significant pressure on our organisation and staff and our priority is to support our team to deliver the highest quality standard of service to women and families in our region.
"Our organisation is accredited and provides public information via our website.
"Despite the article attempting to bring our organisation into disrepute, all services offered by Emma House to women and children experiencing domestic and family violence continue."
Earlier this week Ms Richardson said in her eight weeks at the service she received six complaints from staff involving claims of nepotism and bullying by senior management, as well as a toxic working environment and staff being burnt-out.
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing told The Standard it was aware Emma House was addressing issues of workplace culture.
Emma House this week responded to questions put by the The Standard, with board chair Gabrielle Toscan stating an independent investigation found "generalised workplace concerns" raised by staff weren't categorised as allegations of bullying or harassment.
Additional information about the investigation, including when it occurred, was not provided.
The Standard has never questioned the vital services that Emma House provides and reported Ms Richardson's claims to ensure those services are delivered in the most effective way.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
