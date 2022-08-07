Dennington coach Ben Thornton has declared Panmure the team to beat after his side suffered a 233-point drubbing at the hands of the Bulldogs.
The Dogs were no match for their second-placed opponents who kicked a mammoth 38.5 (243) to 1.4 (10) at Panmure Recreation Reserve.
"They're probably the best side we've played this year," Thornton told The Standard.
"Come the pointy end I reckon they can get the job done. The game-style they have, it'll be hard for a lot of teams to stop."
Gun midfielder Wilbur Pomorin was Panmure's best player while Bulldogs coach Chris Bant (nine goals), Lachlan McLeod (six goals), Jacob Moloney (five goals) and Isaac Sinnott (four goals) all had prolific outings.
Bant praised his side's defence and scoring spread of 14 goal-kickers.
"I thought we defended really well," he said. "A lot of our goals came from pressure and defensive turnovers.
"It (sharing goals) has been a bit of a method for the whole year."
Panmure face Nirranda on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash to finish the regular season. Bant said his team isn't getting ahead of itself.
"We're in decent enough form but we know they (Nirranda) are clearly the team to beat, being on top for the whole year so it's going to be tough," he said. "They're clearly the premiership favourite so it'll be good to see where we're at before finals."
Thornton said there were "a few positives" for his side from the loss, including the performance of teenager Brandon Barton (playing on a permit) who was named the Dogs best. Barton is originally from the club but has been playing Warrnambool's under 18.5 side this year.
"The way he played today, he fit in like he's done a whole season with us."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
