The Standard

Dennington coach Ben Thornton gives high praise to Panmure after it hands Dogs heavy loss

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 7 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROLIFIC: Jacob Moloney kicked five goals for Panmure against Dennington. Picture: Chris Doheny

Dennington coach Ben Thornton has declared Panmure the team to beat after his side suffered a 233-point drubbing at the hands of the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.