Imported galloper Turn On The Charm provided Ciaron Maher with his first Melbourne metropolitan winner of the new racing season at Flemington on Saturday.
Turn On The Charm, ridden by Alana Kelly, beat Winning Partner by a neck with Mr Exclusive a length away in third spot in a $150,000 open handicap.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said the win was a pleasant surprise after two indifferent Melbourne runs by the lightly raced six-year-old.
"Turn On The Charm has taken a bit of working out," the Winslow training export told The Standard.
"Turn On The Charm's two other Melbourne runs were on really heavy tracks. He just didn't seem to appreciate that sort of going.
"We increased his work load on the training track following those two runs and he was a lot fitter today but I think he appreciated the better track rating here.
"I thought it was a good ride by Alana, she just allowed Turn On The Charm to stride out which helped his chance of winning the race.
"With the prospect of better tracks over the next few months we'll look for some nice races for Turn On The Charm over the spring."
Injury prone Cadre Du Noir won a $150,000 restricted race at Randwick on Saturday for the Maher-Eustace stable. Cadre Du Noir aided by a gun ride from star jockey James McDonald lumped 60 kilograms to win the 2400 metre contest.
Maher said he will be lifting the bar with Cadre Du Noir over the next few months.
"We had a good opinion of Carde Du Noir but he suffered a few niggling injuries," he said. "I'm confident he'll improve a lot with that run under his belt.
"I think he may measure up to a stakes race or a nice group two or group three race in the future."
Carde De Noir has won three races from his 14 starts.
