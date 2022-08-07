The Standard

Ciaron Maher-trained Turn On The Charm salutes at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:00am
GOOD START: Ciaron Maher enjoyed his first metro winner of the new season on Saturday.

Imported galloper Turn On The Charm provided Ciaron Maher with his first Melbourne metropolitan winner of the new racing season at Flemington on Saturday.

