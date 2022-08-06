Cobden coach Sophie Hinkley sees opportunity in the pressure rivals are applying to her finals-bound team.
The second-placed Bombers triumphed over Hamilton on Saturday, 52-31, with Hinkley crediting the Kangaroos' pressure as "a blessing and great opportunity" to think ahead to finals netball.
Advertisement
"Just how pressurised and intense those situations can be, it was great to be able to work through that," she said. "And next week against North Warrnambool Eagles is a super important game for us. To have that momentum and that confidence in ourselves and our structures is really important for us."
Hinkley said her side's consistency across four quarters stood out against Hamilton.
"Both teams had a lot of turnovers, there was lots of great defensive pressure so for us it was having that composure and patience to work through it," she said.
Hinkley reiterated confidence in her line up, with trio Remeny McCann, Nadine McNamara and Sarah Moroney backed in defensively to do the job against the Kangaroos.
"We've been doing a lot of rotations in the last couple weeks," she said. "Today we maintained the same defensive structure. In some games, it works in our favour to have that rotation but in other games it's probably mucked up our structure."
Hinkley said midcourter Alicia Blain would be unavailable to face North Warrnambool Eagles, with Lara Taylor, 17, getting good minutes in the second half against Hamilton in preparation. The coach credited Taylor's ability to come up against Kellie Somerville and hold her own.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.