The Standard

Terang Mortlake edge out Portland in thriller

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 7 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACKBONE: Terang Mortlake's Gus Bourke was a standout in defence against Portland on Saturday.

Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna says the ability to face a final quarter deficit and prevail highlights the improvement of his young group.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.