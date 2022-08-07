Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna says the ability to face a final quarter deficit and prevail highlights the improvement of his young group.
The Bloods stunned Portland on Saturday, kicking the final three goals of the game to snatch a six-point victory over the finals-bound club.
"Being down by 12 half way through the fourth, the boys could have easily dropped their heads and given up," Kenna said. "But to kick the last three of the game, I don't think we would have done that in the first half of the season.
"They just willed themselves to get back in the game and get in front which was really pleasing from a young team."
Bloods forward Will Kain, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2021, was the difference on the day with a season-best nine goals, while Kenna also praised the work of Gus Bourke and Harvey Roberts in defence.
"Gus played an exceptional game in the backline, and no doubt he'd be your best but Will got nine of 11 so he got the nod," he said. "And Harvey, he's a young player who has really come on in the second half of the season."
Out of finals contention earlier this year, Kenna said the focus of the second half of the season revolved around improving results against each club.
"We want to maintain that improvement and back ourselves," he said.
Portland coach Jarrod Holt said his group had put in a lot of energy into Saturday's clash in the hope of turning its recent form around.
The reality was they wanted to win more than we did.- Jarrod Holt
"We put a fair bit of effort in and had a decent side on the park," he said. "A few weeks out from finals, you want to build a bit of momentum and get a bit form.
"We haven't been going great, our last month. We were conscious of having a good start to get on top early and play it on our terms, but we weren't able to do that.
"It was a bit of a scrap all day and to (Terang Mortlake's) credit, they put a lot of pressure on and made it hard to get any flow.
"The reality was they wanted to win more than we did, which is disappointing from our point of view."
Holt said his team needed to get something out of the games against fellow premiership aspirants Koroit and South Warrnambool in the coming weeks.
"We need to make sure we're doing some things right and we can build on moments in games and patches of play and get some structures right," he said. "To be realistic we're a fair bit off Koroit and South, but if we can get something out of those games, hopefully we can play that first final with confidence."
Dan Jackson (eye), Aaron Shepard (knee), Josh Edwards (back), Connor Peters (ankle) all suffered injuries for Portland, though Holt was unsure how bad each were at this stage.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
