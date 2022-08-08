The Standard

Two men died after crashing into a tree off the Hamilton Highway

By William Huynh and Andrew Thomson
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:02am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two males have died in a single-car crash in Berrybank. Picture: File

UPDATE, Monday, 1.30pm:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.