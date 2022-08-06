A 21-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger have died after a single-car crash in Berrybank late Friday night.
It was reported to investigators a ute drove off the road and crashed into a tree near an intersection at the Hamilton Highway and Berrybank-Wallinduc Road at about 11pm.
The Werneth male driver and his male passenger from Rockbank were pronounced dead at the scene.
Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding crash were still under investigation.
They asked anyone who witnessed the incident, had information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
