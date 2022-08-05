EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a truck fire in Panmure.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said three CFA vehicles were called to the incident at Princes Highway and Vickers Road about 4.30pm.
"CFA crews were called to report of a truck fire at 4.28pm," the spokeswoman said.
"It was under control at 4,38pm with nil smoke or flames.
"The structure and situation were marked safe at 4.44pm."
She said the CFA were assisted by Fire Rescue Victoria.
Motorist are advised to remain cautious while travelling near the scene as police are assisting with traffic.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
