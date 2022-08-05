The Standard
Updated

Emergency services have attended to a truck fire in Panmure this afternoon.

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:52am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRE: A truck just outside of Panmure was reportedly on fire on the highway this afternoon Picture: Chris Doheny

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a truck fire in Panmure.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.