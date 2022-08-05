The equation is simple for Timboon Demons. Win their final two games of the season and they likely finish fifth and play finals. Lose one or both and they could finish as low as ninth.
The Demons (seventh) have a favourable draw in that they play Kolora-Noorat (10th) and Allansford (ninth) in rounds 17 and 18 of the Warrnambool and District league.
Russells Creek (sixth) and Dennington (fifth) sit two and four points ahead of the Demons, however both sides play top-three teams before facing each other in round 18. The Demons currently have a superior percentage to Dennington, should the Dogs win one of their games.
Demons co-coach Bethany Hallyburton acknowledged the "must-win" nature of her side's match against the Power.
"We know that it's probably going to be a tough one," she said.
"That's kind of been our goal this season, to finish top-five. To come to this end of the season and still be looking at finals we're pretty happy with just being in that mix."
Timboon suffered a 63-goal loss to undefeated Nirranda last round, with Hallyburton hoping her charges can bounce back.
She refuses to underestimate the Power though, noting their improvement in recent weeks.
"We're not going into it overly-confident but hopefully we can pick up after a big loss last week," she said. "This week's all about regrouping and resetting."
The Demons will have to win without centre Nina Barlow, who is sick, while Jaimie Castledine is "unlikely to play" due to a foot injury.
"Just with the cold and flu going around we've got a few ins and outs," Hallyburton said. "In saying that, the girls that are stepping up have had a few games this season, so they're familiar with the team and how we play. We know that they're girls that give 100 per cent."
